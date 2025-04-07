Watchdog tells water firms to speed up building new reservoirs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Regulator Ofwat has written to water companies telling them to build new reservoirs and other major projects more quickly in the coming years.

In a letter to water company bosses, the watchdog said they must find ways to “deliver (projects) more efficiently, effectively and achieve earlier completion”.

Ofwat chief executive David Black wrote: “We are asking you to consider your major projects or programmes of projects and assess how you can accelerate work and/or gain benefits from optimising, development and construction.”

Water firms have been the subject of growing outrage among MPs and campaign groups in recent years, amid rising consumer bills, vast quantities of sewage pollution. and bonus payouts to top executives.

Ofwat recently approved a sharp increase in bills across most parts of the sector, which it said should help firms invest in their pipes and sewers and reduce pollution and outages.

Households in England and Wales will see their water bills rise by an average of £86 over the next year alone after the increase this month.

Ofwat allowed companies to raise average bills by 36%, or £157 in total, over the next five years, to £597 by 2030, to help finance a £104 billion upgrade for the sector.

There are 30 major projects planned across England and Wales in next 15 years, including nine reservoirs. The last time a major reservoir was built was more than 30 years ago.

“We expect construction of a significant number of these major water sector projects to commence within the next five years, an unprecedented ambition for the sector,” Mr Black said.

Separately, a Government-appointed Independent Water Commission is looking into how it can reform the sector, and has previously said it could even replace Ofwat.

The commission is looking into how to improve the regulatory system, water company ownership models, and boost the resilience of assets from pipes to reservoirs, as well as supply chains.