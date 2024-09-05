Watchdog ‘keeping open’ potential for enforcement action over Oasis tickets sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The competition watchdog said it is “working at pace” to establish the facts around the Oasis tickets sale and keeping open the option of enforcement action for any breaches of consumer protection laws.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was “aware of widespread concerns” regarding the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster, “and possibly other primary ticket sellers”, on August 31.

While it said dynamic pricing, which saw standard tickets for the reunion tour more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster, was “not in itself unlawful”, it said businesses “must not mislead customers about their prices, and must be transparent about how prices are set”.

In a letter to Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, CMA bosses wrote: “With this in mind, we are working at pace to establish the precise factual background to the sale of Oasis tickets on August 31, and we are keeping open all potential options for action.

“This includes potential enforcement action where we see evidence of possible breaches of consumer protection law.

“We will update you on any next steps in the coming weeks.”

The letter comes days after many fans were shocked by standard tickets for the band’s reunion tour more than doubling, prompting the Government and the CMA to pledge they will look into the use of dynamic pricing.

Meanwhile, others were left angry and disappointed after being left empty-handed, having waited in an online queue for hours to buy tickets.