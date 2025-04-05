Warning on jobs and price rises as national insurance hike comes into effect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prices could increase and staff working hours fall as the rise in employer national insurance contributions (NICs) comes into force on Sunday, ministers have been warned.

The rate of employer NICs will go up by 1.2 percentage points from 13.8% to 15%, and the payments will start when an employee earns £5,000, down from the previous level of £9,100.

The tax increase comes as businesses are also dealing with an 6.7% rise in the minimum wage which came into force last week.

The Conservatives have labelled the change a “jobs tax” while the boss of a hospitality industry group has said the move will have a negative impact on job creation.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “The increases to employer national insurance contributions are going to hit businesses and workers right across the UK.

“The impacts will be stark, with hours for staff reduced, trading hours shortened, prices increased and, in the worst case scenario, jobs lost.

“These damaging rises not only hit cherished hospitality venues and communities but the Government’s ambition to get people back into work. It needs sectors like hospitality to create the jobs to get people out of the welfare system but these tax rises will have the opposite effect on job creation.”

Ms Reeves said at last year’s Budget that the move would raise £25 billion per year by 2029, and that she did not “take this decision lightly”.

The Conservatives have accused the Government of “slamming businesses with a punishing jobs tax”.

Pointing also to the tariffs unveiled by US president Donald Trump, shadow business and trade secretary Andrew Griffith said: “British firms are already on their knees — now Labour delivers a one-two punch that could flatten them.

“They don’t understand that it’s business, not big government, that drives growth. If they don’t reverse course fast, working people will pay the price.”

Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged earlier this week that the cost-of-living crisis is ongoing and people are feeling the pressure of rising household bills but pointed to the minimum wage increase.

The start of April also saw hikes in council tax and energy bills for households.

He told Sky News: “I think for most people, they would say the cost-of-living crisis is ongoing, and they feel the pressure financially.

“That’s why it’s so important we make good on our pledge that people would feel better off and the national living wage going up today by an average of £1,400 is going to affect millions of people, so in their pay packet this month, and obviously for months to come, they will now be getting more money.”