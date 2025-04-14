Warm weather and Mother’s Day spending gives retailers March boost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retailers enjoyed some “green shoots” of consumer confidence in March as gardening products and Mother’s Day gifts flew off the shelves, new figures show.

Total UK retail sales were up 1.1% year on year, despite Easter’s later arrival this year distorting the figures, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Nevertheless, food sales were still up by 1.6% on last March, while non-food sales increased by 0.6%.

The improving weather made for a strong final week, with gardening and DIY equipment “flying off shelves”, the BRC said.

Sales of jewellery and beauty products were helped by Mother’s Day, although consumers remained more cautious about buying bigger ticket items like furniture.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Despite a challenging global geopolitical landscape, the small increase in both food and non-food sales masked signs of underlying strengthening of demand given March 2025’s comparison with last year’s early Easter.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG, said: “As spring weather arrived, house- and garden-related purchases and gifts for Mother’s Day drove retail sales growth in March.

“Amidst downbeat consumer confidence in the UK’s economic outlook, and many households facing rising costs, retail sales growth feels an achievement.

“But with non-food sales only climbing around 1% on average, competition means there are some retailers really struggling whilst others win, especially online.”

Separate figures from Barclays show consumer card spending grew 0.5% year on year in March, down from February’s 1%.

The sunny weather boosted non-essential categories such as garden centres and food and drink specialist stores, although consumers cut back on essential spending by 2.9% as they anticipated rising household bills.

A survey for the bank’s Consumer Spend report found two in three UK adults (67%) are concerned about the impact on their household finances of recent stock market volatility due to trade tariffs, while 71% plan to buy more “Made in Britain” products.

Two in five consumer (40%) say they are looking for UK-made alternatives to products they currently buy that are produced abroad.

Meanwhile, spending at garden centres rose 13.4% – the biggest spike increase Barclays started tracking the category in January 2024.

Jack Meaning, chief UK economist at Barclays, said: “Following stronger-than-expected GDP growth in February, today’s data highlights the risks to consumer spending in the months ahead.

“The impacts of heightened uncertainty and rising bills are already being felt. We expect spending to remain muted through mid-2025, before picking up into 2026 as interest rates easing starts to be felt and uncertainty begins to normalise.”

– Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between March 25 and 28 and April 8 and 11.