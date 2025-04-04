Wall Street stocks plunge deeper after worst trading day since pandemic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wall Street has opened to another punishing day of trading after China moved to retaliate against US tariffs, stoking fears of an escalating trade war.

US stocks were tumbling again on Friday after both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes suffered their worst days since 2020.

Trading has been hammered in the aftermath of Donald Trump unveiling his full range of import taxes on countries around the world.

The S&P 500, which tracks the country’s leading listed companies, slid by as much as 3.6% to about 5,200, shortly after stock markets in New York opened.

This took the index down to its lowest level since August.

The Dow Jones, which tracks 30 large US companies, had also plunged 3%, while the technology-focused Nasdaq index was also dropping about 3%.

European and UK markets have had a bruising session, with London’s FTSE 100 seeing sharper drops on Friday.

The blue chip index was plummeting by about 4.5%, losing about 380 points by late afternoon trading.

In Germany, the Dax was dropping about 4.6%, and in France, the Cac 40 was down 4%.

The fresh turmoil was sparked by China announcing it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all US products, starting on April 10.

The new tariff matches the rate of the US “reciprocal” tariff imposed by Mr Trump this week.

Roman Ziruk, senior market analyst at financial services firm Ebury, said: “China’s response to fresh US tariffs, which includes a tit-for-tat 34% levy on American imports among other measures, added to market concerns on Friday afternoon.

“Global equities extended losses, and the US dollar erased its earlier gains.

“Investors are worried, and not only with the direct economic impact of these tariffs, which, given the trade imbalance between the two countries, is set to be far lower than the other way around.

“The concern is that the move may lead to a potential further escalation of the trade war on the American side.”