Wage growth slows further as unemployment rises – ONS

Wage growth has fallen to its lowest level in more than two years while Britain’s jobless rate jumped by more than expected, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular earnings growth eased back to 4.8% in the three months to September, down from 4.9% in the previous three months.

This marked the lowest level since the three months to June 2022.

Earnings growth continues to outstrip inflation, however, as pay increased by 2.7% in the three months to September with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account.

The number of people on payrolls fell slightly in September and while it remains up on the year, annual growth continues to slow Liz McKeown, ONS

The ONS said the rate of UK unemployment rose to 4.3% in the three months to September, up from 4% in the previous three months and far higher than the 4.1% pencilled in by most economists.

This was the highest level since the three months to May, although the ONS said the estimate should be treated with caution given ongoing low response rates to its jobs survey.

More timely data showed the number of UK workers on payrolls also fell, down by 5,000 between September and October to 30.4 million, the figures showed.

Vacancies dropped yet again, down by 35,000 to 831,000 in the three months to October.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Growth in pay excluding bonuses eased again this month to its lowest rate in over two years.

“The number of people on payrolls fell slightly in September and while it remains up on the year, annual growth continues to slow.

“The labour force survey estimates show a different picture, however, we continue to advise caution when interpreting short-term changes in these estimates, as the improvements to data collection introduced at the beginning of the year are still feeding through.

“Job vacancies have fallen again, as they have been doing for more than two years now.”

The slowdown in wages growth has helped pave the way for interest rate cuts from the Bank of England, which last week delivered a reduction to 4.75% from 5% – the second decrease this year.

But it comes amid mounting warnings from business giants over the impact of the Chancellor’s Budget move to increase employers’ national insurance contributions on jobs and prices for consumers.

The likes of Asda, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer have all revealed they will face a major cost hike as a result of the measure and signalled this could also result in some pressure on prices for shoppers.

Experts have warned the tax hike is set to push up inflation.

Gora Suri, economist at PwC UK, said there will also likely be pressure on wages.

“If businesses pass some of this onto workers, this could weigh on pay growth in the short to medium term,” he said.

ONS data showed a big fall in the inactivity rate for those aged between 16 and 64 not actively looking for work – down to 21.8% in the three months to September from 22.2% in the previous quarter.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “While it’s encouraging to see real pay growth this month, more needs to be done to improve living standards too.

“So, from April next year, over three million of the lowest-paid workers will benefit from our increase to the national living wage.”