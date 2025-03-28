Vauxhall closes van-making factory in Luton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vauxhall’s van-making factory in Luton, Bedfordshire, closed on Friday.

Parent company Stellantis said it will now transfer “machinery and process knowledge” to its plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

It announced the closure of its Luton factory in November 2024, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.

The company said at the time that the decision was made within the context of the Government’s “stringent” zero-emission vehicle (Zev) mandate.

Under the mandate, at least 22% of new cars and 10% of new vans sold by each manufacturer in the UK in 2024 must have been zero-emission, which generally means pure electric.

Stellantis announced in January that it had met the requirements in 2024.

The closure of the Luton factory forms part of the group’s plan to consolidate its UK manufacturing of vans to create an all-electric hub at its Ellesmere Port plant.

It is investing £50 million in the Cheshire site.

Stellantis said in a statement: “Production of the current medium van range ceased today in Luton.

“There will now be a period of transforming and transferring machinery and process knowledge to Ellesmere Port.

“Production of the group’s medium all-electric LCV (light commercial vehicles) range (eK0) in Ellesmere Port will commence in Q4 2026.

“Our employees always remain our priority, and we continue to act responsibly towards our colleagues in Luton.

“We continue with direct consultation meetings, relocation support for those who wish to transition to Ellesmere Port and onsite support activities, such as job fairs, CV writing, retraining support and wellness sessions.”