Vast majority of Scots support continued oil and gas extraction, poll finds

The vast majority of people in Scotland back the continued production of oil and gas, a poll has found.

Some 84% of Scots want the country to continue extracting fossil fuels, according to a poll carried out by Opinion Matters for the advisory firm Big Partnership.

The poll found that while support for oil and gas is high, a large majority of Scots also back renewables.

More than two-fifths (42%) of survey respondents said they agreed that Scotland should keep producing its own oil and gas while growing renewable energy.

More than a quarter (27%) thought Scotland should keep producing a mix of its own oil and gas alongside green energy indefinitely.

Another 15% said they wanted the nation to continue extracting fossil fuels but only with a plan to eventually phase it out.

Only 7% said they agreed with the statement that “Scotland should stop producing all oil and gas as soon as possible” while 4% said the country should stop producing its own oil and gas as soon as possible.

The Scottish Government has a legally binding target to reach net zero climate emissions by 2045 – five years ahead of the UK Government’s target.

First Minister John Swinney, who has made tackling climate change one of his four priorities, pledged that the transition to net zero would leave “no community behind”.

Allan Barr, chief executive at Big Partnership, said the poll should be a message to politicians.

He said: “These poll results are a stark reminder to political leaders that public opinion on oil and gas is nowhere near as polarised as has been portrayed.

“Labour’s current stance on oil and gas risks further dividing the party from the overwhelming majority of Scottish voters, who continue to see the sector as absolutely vital to the country’s economic and energy future.

“Similarly, the SNP’s opposition to oil and gas production puts it at odds with the views of the electorate, leaving a significant political gap that could be exploited by other parties.

“It should be clear to all parties that future decisions on energy policy must align with public sentiment, recognising that oil and gas remains the backbone of Scotland’s energy security, economic prosperity, and thousands of skilled jobs.

“Any policy that undermines the sector risks catastrophic consequences for the country’s future.”

One thousand Scots were surveyed by Opinion Matters between February 14 and February 18.

The Scottish Government and the Scottish Labour Party have been approached for comment.