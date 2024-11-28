Unions demand action to prevent ‘corporate decapitation’ of Grangemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Trade unions have demanded action from Westminster and Holyrood to prevent the “industrial vandalism” and “corporate decapitation” of Grangemouth.

Scotland’s last remaining oil refinery is slated for closure next year, with 400 jobs at risk of being lost. It will be turned into a fuel import terminal that will employ around 100 people.

Workers and union members marched along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh down to Holyrood for a rally on Thursday calling for the site to be saved.

Unite the Union general secretary Sharon Graham warned the UK and Scottish governments about the threat of deindustrialisation.

She said the union would not accept the creation of “another working-class wasteland”.

She said Unite had a plan to transform the site into a green aviation fuel hub, something that has been done in other countries.

John Swinney, who met Ms Graham before the protest, is considering the proposals, his official spokesperson said.

Speaking outside the Scottish Parliament, she said politicians were not doing enough to save all the jobs at risk in Falkirk.

She said: “Let’s be very, very clear and make no mistake, what is happening at Grangemouth is an act of industrial vandalism, a grotesque spectacle of corporate decapitation, where a world superpower and a British billionaire who buys a football club as a hobby is allowed to throw these workers on the scrapheap.”

Petroineos is a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos, a chemical conglomerate owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a significant minority shareholder of Manchester United.

Petroineos has said it cannot continue supporting Grangemouth, which it said is losing up to £385,000 a day and is older and smaller than other refineries across the world.

Ms Graham described the closure of the plant as “highway robbery” and said political leaders were not doing enough to stop it.

She added: “Where are the politicians? Until this week most of them have been missing in action.

“Why have they let it go so far? It’s an abdication of their responsibility. So let’s say very loud and clear here today to the SNP, to Scottish Labour – fight for Scotland.”

Speaking to the PA news agency after her speech, she criticised Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, who previously told PA that the UK Government would not consider buying the oil refinery.

“I think what Ian Murray said about Grangemouth and accepting closure was abhorrent, quite frankly,” she said.

“I think what he said was completely and utterly wrong.

“How can people say those things where they haven’t even bothered to look at an independent review to see if this site can be saved?”

The Scottish and UK governments have committed £1.5 million to Project Willow, a study that will look at options for the long-term future of the site.

But Petroineos has said its findings would not arrive in time for jobs to be saved.

Both governments have also committed £100 million of investment for a local growth deal to support jobs in the area.

Graeme Allan, a 30-year-old utilities control room operator at Grangemouth, said the closure of the site would be “detrimental” to him, his family and the wider community.

He told PA: “Grangemouth already has two of the most impoverished areas in Scotland. This will just push the rest of it into further destitution.

“It will be absolutely diabolical.”

Asked whether he agreed with ministers that they are doing all they can to save the site, he said: “We are almost being lied to. We are here today because we are not seeing any action on this and everyone can see through what they are saying.

“And I’d like to say to John Swinney, where are the promises to help with the transition? We are standing alone and that’s why we are here today.”

The Scottish Government, the UK Government and Petroineos have been approached for comment.