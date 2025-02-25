Unilever boss leaving after less than two years at the helm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unilever chief executive Hein Schumacher will leave next month after less than two years in the top job, the consumer goods giant has revealed.

The Marmite-to-Dove soap group said Mr Schumacher will leave the role “by mutual agreement” on March 1.

He will be replaced by recently appointed chief financial officer Fernando Fernandez, who was president of beauty and wellbeing before taking on the top finance role in the firm in January 2024.

Unilever, which makes well-known household brands such as Hellman’s and Magnum, has kicked off a search for a new chief financial officer.

Mr Schumacher’s sudden departure comes mid-way through a major turnaround plan, which involves 7,500 previously announced job cuts, as well as moves to trim down the number of brands in its food division and focus more attention on its biggest sellers.

The outgoing boss – who became chief executive officer in July 2023 – has also led efforts to offload its Ben & Jerry’s and Wall’s ice cream division, announcing plans earlier this month to spin it off with a stock market listing in Amsterdam, alongside additional listings in London and New York.

Unilever chairman Ian Meakins said: “I would like to thank Hein for resetting Unilever’s strategy, for the focus and discipline he has brought to the company and for the solid financial progress delivered during 2024.

“Hein introduced and led a significant productivity programme and the commencement of the ice cream separation, both of which are fully on track.”

Mr Schumacher said it had been a “privilege” to lead Unilever.

“We have made real progress and I am proud of what we have achieved in a short period of time,” he added.