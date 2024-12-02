UK manufacturing downturn worsens as economic concerns grow, survey suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK’s manufacturing downturn worsened last month with activity falling to a nine-month low, as firms faced less demand and cutbacks as concerns grow over the economic outlook, according to new data.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, recorded a reading of 48.0 in November, down from 49.9 in October.

It marks a lower score than previous estimates, and the second consecutive month of contraction.

Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing, while any score below means it is contracting.

Supply chain worries have intensified as the combination of the Red Sea crisis, port disruptions and border regulation issues led to longer supplier delivery times, input shortages and rising costs. Input price inflation accelerated as a result Rob Dobson, S&P Global Market Intelligence

The survey showed production declined in November due to weaker demand from clients at home and overseas.

Manufacturers also reported getting fewer orders from customers who were delaying investment decisions, or making cutbacks to new projects due to uncertainty in the UK market and rising geopolitical tensions.

Some firms said announcements in the UK’s autumn Budget had led to budgets being reassessed at manufacturers and their clients.

The Government used the Budget to lay out plans for £40 billion worth of tax rises next year, including raising the rate of employer national insurance from April.

Manufacturers are left facing an environment of high costs, low demand and raised uncertainty for the foreseeable future Rob Dobson, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said conditions for manufacturers “deteriorated” in November, while the “export market also remained bleak, as weaker demand from the US, China and EU led to a further drop in new export business”.

He said companies of all sizes were experiencing a downturn, but smaller firms were the hardest hit with the sharpest fall in demand.

“Meanwhile, supply chain worries have intensified as the combination of the Red Sea crisis, port disruptions and border regulation issues led to longer supplier delivery times, input shortages and rising costs,” he said.

“Input price inflation accelerated as a result.

“With recent budget announcements on labour costs and employer national insurance likely to raise costs further in 2025, and geopolitical tensions heating up notably around the threat of increased global protectionism, manufacturers are left facing an environment of high costs, low demand and raised uncertainty for the foreseeable future.”