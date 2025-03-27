UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 3.5% in 2024, Government figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s territorial greenhouse gas emissions fell by 3.5% last year compared to 2023, provisional Government figures have shown.

The Energy Department (DESNZ) said climate-warming emissions generated within the UK were 371.4 million tonnes of carbon equivalent in 2024.

This was 54.2% lower than 1990.

Under the UN Paris climate agreement, the UK is aiming to reduce its emissions by 68% by 2030 and 81% by 2035, compared to 1990 levels.

These targets are key steps in the country’s overall goal of achieving net zero by 2050, meaning it would no longer add to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

DESNZ said the fall in emissions last year was largely driven by reductions from the electricity supply and industry sectors, which made up 10% and 13% of emissions respectively.

Electricity supply delivered the largest reduction, as higher electricity imports and increased renewable generation led to lower gas and coal use in UK power stations, it said.

Climate and energy website Carbon Brief said coal use fell to the lowest level last year since 1666 after the closure of the UK’s last coal-fired power station, Ratcliffe-on-Soar in Nottinghamshire in September.

The provisional figures, released on Thursday, also show domestic transport was the highest emitting sector in 2024, making up 30% of the UK’s emissions.

But emissions in this sector dropped by 1.5% in 2024, the figures show.

On the other hand, emissions increased by 2.3% in the second-highest emitting sector – buildings and product use, which made up 21% of UK totals.

This was due to higher gas use likely driven by an easing of energy and other cost pressures, DESNZ said.

This comes as prices continue to fall following the peaks seen during the 2022 energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Not included in the UK’s overall territorial emission totals were those from the fuel supplied to aircraft in the UK for international flights.

DESNZ figures show these rose sharply between 2021 to 2024, with an 8.6% rise last year, meaning they returned to pre-Covid levels.