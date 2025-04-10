Trump tariffs likely to hit UK growth, warns Bank of England policymaker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are likely to hamper economic growth in the UK but it is “too early to call” the impact they will have on inflation, a Bank of England policymaker has said.

Sarah Breeden, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, said on Thursday that the trade tariffs “would be expected to weigh on UK activity”.

But the impact on inflation is “not clear-cut”, Ms Breeden said, adding that the hit to demand could bring downward pressure while supply chain disruptions could bring upward pressure to inflation.

“Given all of the uncertainties, I think it’s too early to call the overall impact on inflation for the UK, and hence the appropriate monetary policy response at this stage,” she said.

Ms Breeden was speaking after Mr Trump put a 90-day pause on many of the trade tariffs he imposed on most countries earlier in the week.

The tariffs had previously sent financial markets tumbling, and had prompted increased bets that the Bank would cut interest rates at its next policy meeting in May.

The remaining tariffs include a 125% tariff on Chinese goods, and a 10% levy for all countries across the board.

Ms Breeden said the new wave of levies marked “the most significant change in trade policy in a century”.

She said uncertainty over trade policy and broader geopolitics can bring “a chilling effect on business and consumer behaviour, weakening both activity and inflationary pressure”.

“So I would expect tariffs to lower economic activity as barriers to trade inherently weigh on global demand,” Ms Breeden said.

Meanwhile, the response of the value of sterling would also have an impact on whether it is inflationary.

“This too is uncertain and will depend heavily on the decisions of other countries to impose counter tariffs, the evolution of the global risk sentiment and developments in financial markets more broadly,” she said.

A weaker pound could make it more expensive for the UK to import things, which could further add price pressure.

“So far, sterling has not weakened, but it could change,” Ms Breeden said.