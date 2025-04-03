Trump’s tariffs not good news for Scotland – and whole world, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on goods from the UK being sold to America are “not good news”, Scotland’s First Minister said.

But John Swinney pledged he would “stand shoulder to shoulder with Scottish industry” amid concerns the new charges could impact businesses here.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay raised the issue with the First Minister at Holyrood, saying the 10% tariffs – which are due to come into force from 5am on Saturday – will put jobs at risk.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament, the Tory said: “The new Trump tariffs will put Scottish jobs at risk, they will stop businesses from growing and they will slow economic growth.”

Exports from Scotland to the US are worth some £4 billion a year, Mr Findlay noted, claiming President Trump’s tariffs will “cause significant harm to many of our industries including food and drink, textiles, engineering, and pharmaceuticals”.

Mr Swinney stated: “The imposition of tariffs is not good news.

“It will be damaging for economic activity not just in Scotland, and the United Kingdom, but across the world.”

He added that the Scottish Government would now “work with the business community to strengthen the economic opportunities and prospects for Scotland”.

But he also said Holyrood ministers would engage with the UK Government – which is responsible for international trade.

With Mr Findlay insisting “help is needed”, the Scottish Tory leader said the UK Labour Government must now “lower its record high tax on whisky”.

But he also called on the Scottish Government to produce a new USA export plan, saying a decision to cancel a previous plan for this had been “short-sighted”.

Mr Findlay insisted: “We need to maximise the opportunities for Scottish businesses to sell their products abroad, which helps grow our economy and to fund public services.”

Mr Swinney however said that was a “bizarre” call given previous demands from the Tories that the Scottish Government close down its overseas offices.

The First Minister also noted, when in power at Westminster, the Conservatives “weren’t shy at putting tax on to whisky.”

However, Mr Swinney insisted that “in all the Scottish Government does, we will take forward the interests of Scottish industry”.

The SNP leader told MSPs: “We will look at opportunities to promote our products overseas and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with Scottish industry as we promote our important products to overseas markets.”

Adding that there are “very significant issues that affect the Scotch whisky industry,”, he said he would be working with the Scotch Whisky Association when he is in the States in the next few days for the Tartan Week celebrations.

Mr Swinney pledged: “This Government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring we take forward the concerns of the industry, working with the United Kingdom Government and the industry to protect the prospects for an industry that contributes very significantly to the economic wellbeing of Scotland.”

Mr Swinney also spoke to journalists at Holyrood and was asked how he would be feeling if he ran a whisky distillery.

The First Minister said he would be “really worried”, adding: “I know just how much commitment and sacrifice has been made by the Scotch whisky industry to get to position it’s now in.

“It will be feeling sore this morning because it’s obviously just had another big hurdle put in its way in one of its most significant markets.”

Mr Swinney said he would be engaging with the trader association during his trip to the US.

He continued: “Am I confident the UK Government can secure a deal from the United States? No I’m not.”

The SNP leader said Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was “sleekit” for having a meeting with the US President’s son, Eric Trump, which only emerged weeks later.

His comments came after Scottish Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes earlier urged the UK Government to leave no stone unturned in efforts to secure a trade deal with America after the tariffs were announced.

Her comments came after a 25% tariff on all foreign cars imported to the US was imposed from 5am on Thursday – a move which experts fear could cost 25,000 jobs in the British car industry.

President Trump also said tariffs of 10% would apply to other products from the UK, with this to come into force from 5am on Saturday.

The Scotch Whisky Association has already said it is “disappointed that Scotch whisky could be impacted by these tariffs”.

William Wemyss, the founder and chairman of Wemyss Family Spirits, which has the Kingsbarns Distillery near St Andrews and includes Darnley’s Gin and Wemyss Malts among its brands – said that 10% tariffs would be a “damaging setback for our industry”.

He said: “As a small, family-owned Scotch whisky business, we rely on stable, tariff-free trade to grow, invest and bring our products to whisky lovers across the Atlantic.

“The US is our single largest export market, and demand remains strong, but tariffs inject real uncertainty, particularly for independent producers like us.”