Travis Perkins says construction recovery ‘uncertain’ as sales slide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Perkins has revealed a slump in sales as weaker pricing and waning demand impacted its builders’ merchants business.

The London-listed company also revealed that profits slumped by almost a quarter during a “challenging” year due to continued weakness in the UK construction market.

Travis Perkins said the pace and rate of a recovery in the construction market is still “uncertain and will likely need further cuts to interest rates and an uplift to consumer confidence levels to stimulate a meaningful increase in demand”.

It said pricing has stabilised in the merchanting operation but that sales volumes have continued to decline into the new financial year.

However, it pointed towards growth in its Toolstation business, which was buoyed by new stores.

It came as the group reported that revenues for the firm fell 4.7% to £4.61 billion in 2024 after it was impacted by price deflation and weaker trading volumes.

This was particularly driven by a 6.2% fall in revenues from its merchanting arm, linked to “depressed levels of UK construction activity”.

Meanwhile, its Toolstation business saw revenues improve by 2.5% for the year after it opened 17 new stores.

The group saw adjusted operating profits fall by 23.2% to £152 million for the year.

The company is currently searching for a new chief executive after it announced last month that Pete Redfern would leave due to ill health, six months into the role.

Geoff Drabble, chair of Travis Perkins, said: “Whilst uncertainty remains regarding the strength and timing of a recovery in UK construction activity, with more resources re-deployed into customer-facing roles, the group is now better placed to benefit from returning demand.

“This will be supported by disciplined capital allocation, focused on upgrading and protecting our core competitive advantages, and a clear customer-focused strategy owned by the leaders of the business.

“I am confident that this approach will provide attractive returns for shareholders over the medium-term.”