Independent
Train drivers accept ScotRail pay offer

A temporary timetable has been running since early July amid the dispute.

Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday 25 September 2024 09:55
Aslef union members have accepted the deal (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aslef union members have accepted the deal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Train drivers have voted to accept the latest pay offer from ScotRail after weeks of reduced timetables amid the dispute.

The Aslef union said 74.89% of its members voted for the deal, under which it is understood all staff will get a 4.5% rise, backdated to April.

Publicly-owned ScotRail has been running a temporary reduced timetable since early July due to staff shortages amid the pay dispute as fewer drivers made themselves available for overtime or rest day working, as is their contractual right.

It comes after members of the Unite and RMT unions also voted to accept the offer.

Aslef Scotland organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “This is a positive result that was achieved through the resolute determination of our members to get a fair pay deal for them and their families.

“I am pleased that ScotRail and the Scottish Government have shown they understand the importance of our members to Scotland’s rail service.

“Appreciating the workforce in the railways is a fundamental prerequisite if Scotland is to deliver the world-class, affordable, attractive and accessible rail services the country needs.

“We are pleased that appreciation of our members has been reflected in this pay agreement.”

The temporary timetable saw 1,660 services operating daily from Monday to Saturday, compared with the usual level of around 2,250 – a cut of 26%.

The TSSA union has asked its members about the offer, which it described as “reasonable”.

ScotRail and Transport Scotland have been asked for comment.

