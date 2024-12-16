Top investor in UK industrial giant Johnson Matthey demands overhaul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The largest shareholder in British industrial giant Johnson Matthey has demanded an overhaul of the company’s board and a new business plan which could include selling the firm.

Standard Industries, a US conglomerate, wrote on Monday that “decisive action must be taken” after a prolonged slump in Johnson Matthey’s share price in recent years.

Bosses David Millstone and David Winter slammed Johnson Matthey’s directors for being “complacent and incapable of correcting a misguided strategy”.

JM’s current board of directors lacks the sense of urgency and strategic capabilities required to improve the company’s performance Standard Industries

London-listed Johnson Matthey is a two-century-old industrials and chemicals firm which makes most of its money from making catalytic converters for cars.

The devices are fitted to car exhausts and are designed to reduce carbon emissions and other harmful pollutants.

About one-in-three cars on the road in the UK are fitted with a Johnson Matthey catalytic converter.

But its share price has slumped 55% in the last five years, with many investors concerned that the converters will become obsolete with the onset of electric cars.

Sales at Johnson Matthey’s so-called clean air business, which makes the converters, were down 9% year-on-year for the six months to September.

It also has several other business units which are seeing even sharper declines, such as a hydrogen technologies business.

Standard Industries demanded that Johnson Matthey sell this business, which delivered £20 million in sales in the first half of the financial year, down 46% on the same period in 2023.

The investor also called for a “refresh” of Johnson Matthey’s board, pointing out that only one new director had been hired since November 2021.

We strongly urge the board to hire advisers and publicly launch a formal strategic review process exploring all potential paths for maximising shareholder value, including, but not limited to, a sale of part or all of the company David Millstone and David Winter, Standard Industries

Standard Industries’ Mr Millstone and Mr Winter wrote that the current team of top executives “lacks the sense of urgency and strategic capabilities required to improve the company’s performance”.

They added that selling the entire company could even be an option and the Johnson Matthey bosses should hire advisers to explore their options.

They wrote: “We strongly urge the board to hire advisers and publicly launch a formal strategic review process exploring all potential paths for maximising shareholder value, including, but not limited to, a sale of part or all of the company.”

Johnson Matthey employs 11,600 people across more than 30 countries, including a large manufacturing plant in Royston, Hertfordshire.

The market seems to welcome Standard Investments’ intervention and that may hint at the potential for success in its efforts to secure new voices on the board and radically shake up the business Russ Mould, AJ Bell

Shares in the company jumped 4.3% on Monday after the publication of the letter.

Russ Mould, an analyst at AJ Bell, said the criticisms were “lent credibility by the poor performance of the share price and weak and inconsistent earnings over several years”.

He added: “The market seems to welcome Standard Investments’ intervention and that may hint at the potential for success in its efforts to secure new voices on the board and radically shake up the business.”