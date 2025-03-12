Three women charged after protesters sprayed paint on insurance giant’s offices
Members of protest group Palestine Action targeted Allianz Insurance offices in the City of London on Monday.
Three women have been charged after pro-Palestine protesters sprayed red paint on an insurance company’s offices in the City of London.
Seren John-Wood, 29, of Timberyard Cottages, Lewes, Hannah Miles, 28, of Gilmore Road, Hither Green, and Anna Letts, 43, of no fixed abode, have all been charged with criminal damage and aggravated trespass, City of London Police said.
The trio, who will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, have also been charged with locking-on to the Allianz building following the incident on Monday.
Members of protest group Palestine Action targeted Allianz Insurance offices in Gracechurch Street, scaling the building with a flag reading “Drop Elbit” and spraying the office with red paint on Monday.
The group has repeatedly targeted Allianz, which it claims has links to the Israeli-based defence firm Elbit Systems.
An Allianz UK spokesperson said: “We respect everyone’s right to have and express their opinion. However, we will not give in to threats and criminal behaviour that endanger the safety or security of our people, business and property.
“Our business operations and service to customers and partners have not been affected.
“We are working closely with the police and we will also be taking independent legal action to address these threats.”