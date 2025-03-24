Third potential rival to Eurostar emerges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A third company bidding to compete with Eurostar in running passenger trains through the Channel Tunnel has emerged.

Gemini, chaired by Labour peer Lord Berkeley, said it wants to operate trains connecting London with Paris and Brussels.

It added that “further exciting destinations” are “being developed”.

Spanish start-up company Evolyn and billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group are also developing proposals to launch services to rival Eurostar.

Gemini said it has been developing plans to launch international services over the last two years, and has been “engaging extensively with industry stakeholders”.

It added that it has submitted an application to regulator the Office of Rail and Road for access to Eurostar’s Temple Mills maintenance depot in north-east London.

Eurostar holds a monopoly in running passenger services through the Channel Tunnel, which opened in 1994.

The tunnel’s French owner, Getlink, and London St Pancras Highspeed, which owns the station in the capital and the high-speed tracks to the tunnel, last month signed a memorandum of understanding to commit to expanding rail connectivity.

Getlink believes there is the potential for services between London and locations such as Bordeaux, Cologne, Frankfurt, Geneva, Marseille and Zurich.

Gemini’s website states that Lord Berkeley spent 15 years “developing and building the Channel Tunnel”.

The peer said: “Our team has real strength, depth, vision and dynamism, and is superbly placed to offer customers choice on what is currently a monopoly route.”

Gemini chief executive Adrian Quine said: “The high-speed line connecting London and the continent through the Channel Tunnel is one of the great rail routes.

“With a whole new generation now choosing trains over planes, there is a great opportunity to bring real entrepreneurial flair and dynamism with competitive fares to Europe’s premier route.”

Gemini’s website also lists Ebbsfleet in Kent as one of its possible stations.

Eurostar stopped calling at Ebbsfleet and Ashford in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite local pressure for services to resume, the company has said it is focusing on its core routes.