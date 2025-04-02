Thames Water appoints new finance boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Water has appointed a former Pennon and Anglian Water executive as its new finance boss after the previous chief quit abruptly last week.

Steve Buck will join next week at a “pivotal” moment for the heavily indebted water group as it searches for a buyer to help stabilise its finances.

Mr Buck was formerly the chief financial officer (CFO) at Pennon, which owns South West Water, and at Anglian Water.

He has also held a number of senior finance roles at British Gas owner Centrica, and previously worked for Thames Water between 2002 and 2007.

His new role will give him a £500,000 annual salary with the opportunity to earn a bonus of up to 156%, depending on whether performance targets are met.

Thames Water’s previous CFO, Alastair Cochran, said he was stepping down on Friday, midway through its major restructuring plans.

The utility giant, which is England’s biggest water firm with about 16 million customers, recently won court approval to take out as much as £3 billion more in loans.

The financing, on top of its £16 billion debt pile, was part of a deal designed to keep the firm running into 2026.

It is also searching for a buyer to help stabilise its finances, and earlier this week said it had chosen US private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) as its preferred bidder.

Thames Water is hoping to finalise terms of a possible deal with KKR in the second quarter, with aims to complete in the second half of the year.

Chris Weston, Thames Water chief executive, said: “I am delighted that Steve is joining Thames at a pivotal moment for the business.

“He will play a crucial role as we seek to place Thames on a more secure financial foundation, continue to implement our turnaround plan and focus on a full recapitalisation of the business.”

Mr Buck said he was “looking forward to returning” to the group, adding that he would be focusing on efforts to “put the business on a firmer financial platform”.