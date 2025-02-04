Teachers in Glasgow vote overwhelmingly to strike over education cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teachers in Scotland’s biggest city have overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action.

Some 95% of those in the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), on a turnout of 57%, backed industrial action in response to a programme of cuts by Glasgow City Council.

The trade union said cuts by the local authority had already resulted in significant reductions in teacher numbers.

It has warned the council that its members will take industrial action unless the cuts are halted and reversed.

Cuts to teacher numbers passed last year which could eventually see 450 jobs lost, with the figure already down by 120 last year. EIS said that number has since risen to about 300 this year.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “This is an outstanding ballot result, through which our members in Glasgow have sent a very clear message to Glasgow City Council that they must stop, and reverse, their programme of damaging education cuts.

“The impact of the cuts is already being felt in schools across Glasgow, within the region of 300 teaching posts having been removed already by the council.

“This is having a profoundly negative impact on the operation of Glasgow’s schools, a detrimental impact on the educational experiences of pupils across the city, some of whom are the most socio-economically deprived in Scotland, and is compounding what can only be described as crisis levels of teacher workload.”

It is a disgrace that the council continues to push ahead with plans that will further slash the teacher workforce, and damage the learning experience of pupils in Glasgow’s schools Andrea Bradley, EIS general secretary

Ms Bradley called on the local authority to “ditch its damaging cuts and “recommit to working with teachers and teaching unions to deliver the best possible education provision for the young people of Glasgow”.

She went on: “In a city that faces significant problems with deprivation, with a large number of young people struggling with poverty-related disadvantage, it is a disgrace that the council continues to push ahead with plans that will further slash the teacher workforce, and damage the learning experience of pupils in Glasgow’s schools.

“This ballot result should encourage the council to give serious pause for thought.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “The EIS has notified us of the outcome of their statutory ballot and their mandate for potential strike action.”