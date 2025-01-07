Tata and British Steel bosses to sit on new Government steel council

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has launched a new steel council with members including Tata Steel and British Steel following thousands of job losses in the UK last year.

The Steel Council will help steer plans for the industry which will be backed by up to £2.5 billion of investment.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who will chair the council’s first meeting on Tuesday, said steel communities have “had enough of lurching from crisis to crisis”.

The chief executives of Tata Steel and British Steel, along with the GMB Trade Union and devolved government ministers, will be among the members set to meet regularly.

Last year, Tata Steel said it was replacing traditional blast furnaces with an electric arc furnace at its biggest UK site in Port Talbot, Wales.

Traditional steelmaking ceased in September, with thousands of workers losing their jobs.

British Steel also announced it would close blast furnaces in Scunthorpe in 2023, and unveiled plans to roll out a less polluting electric arc furnace.

The plans, which are greener but require fewer workers to keep them going, raised fears over potentially thousands of job losses.

The Labour Government has vowed to spend £2.5 billion “to rebuild the steel industry”.

The money would sit alongside a separate £500 million package for Tata Steel to part-fund the new steel production at Port Talbot.

The Steel Council, co-chaired by the chairman of Teesside-based Materials Processing Institute, is set to work toward the launch of the Government’s steel strategy in spring.

This strategy is expected to set out how steel capacity can be increased in the UK and how investment decisions can meet demand and boost economic growth.

The council will also discuss how to allocate the up to £2.5 billion funding.

“The industry and steel communities have had enough of lurching from crisis to crisis – this Government will take the action needed to place steel on a secure footing for the long term,” Mr Reynolds said.

“With the launch of the Steel Council we’re placing workers and local communities at the heart of our plans as we bring forward £2.5 billion of investment to secure growth right across the country.”

Gareth Stace, director general of trade group UK Steel, said: “The establishment of the Steel Council marks a defining moment for the future of steelmaking in Britain.

“The council represents a crucial step towards creating a comprehensive Government steel strategy – one that lays the foundations for a sustainable and resilient industry.”