TalkTalk and O2 top Ofcom quarterly complaints figures

TalkTalk was the most complained-about broadband provider and O2 continued to attract the most complaints among mobile firms, latest Ofcom figures show.

There was a slight decrease in the number of complaints made between July and September last year compared to the previous quarter, although TalkTalk’s broadband complaints increased, the regulator said.

Sky was the least complained-about broadband provider.

EE, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile were the least complained-about mobile providers.

But the rankings for landline complaints show EE, NOW Broadband and TalkTalk attracted the most complaints from customers, with TalkTalk again seeing theirs increase on the previous quarter.

Utility Warehouse was the least complained-about landline provider.

It was better news for TalkTalk’s pay-TV service, which was the least complained-about along with Sky, while EE and Virgin Media drew the most complaints.

Complaints data published ... over recent months and years ... has shown that some customers don’t always get the fast and efficient support they expect. We know that needs to change and we are on the path to doing that Virgin Media O2 chief executive Lutz Schuler

Ofcom said it compiled the data to help consumers identify the best performing telecoms and pay-TV providers for their needs.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “It’s positive to see a slight fall in complaints for this quarter, and we’re keen to see further reductions in future. However, we can see that the main causes of complaints for this quarter were complaints handling, and faults with services or getting customers connected.

“These are fundamental aspects of customer service, and we would expect providers to be handling them better in order to minimise customer dissatisfaction and complaints. We hope to see improvement in this area.”

In a blog published on Thursday, Virgin Media O2 chief executive Lutz Schuler said 92% of complaints to the firm over the past three months were resolved within 24 hours, and by the end of last year it had reduced the number of Ofcom complaints by 48% compared with the average monthly run rate in 2023.

Mr Schuler wrote: “Complaints data published by the regulator Ofcom over recent months and years, and indeed our own data, has shown that some customers don’t always get the fast and efficient support they expect. We know that needs to change and we are on the path to doing that.”

Sky has received the fewest complaints in total to Ofcom across all categories out of all providers. This success is a testament to the outstanding efforts of our teams across all departments Sky chief operating officer Devesh Raj

He added: “There isn’t a simple overnight fix. It will take time to get to where we want to be, and there may be bumps on the road, but we’re already seeing some real tangible progress.”

A TalkTalk spokesman said: “We have always been committed to delivering the best possible service for our customers. While this number represents a very small proportion of our total customer base, we are disappointed, and determined to improve on it.

“We continue to invest to enhance the way we work with customers, making it easier than ever to get in touch with us through a variety of contact methods, and expect to see this reflected in future reports.”

Sky chief operating officer Devesh Raj said: “Sky has received the fewest complaints in total to Ofcom across all categories out of all providers.

“This success is a testament to the outstanding efforts of our teams across all departments, from technology to customer service, enabling us to deliver the best possible Sky experience.”