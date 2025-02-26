Switch to EVs and heat pumps will save households cash – climate advisers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Households are set to save hundreds of pounds a year on driving and energy bills by shifting away from “volatile” fossil fuels, climate advisers have said.

But the upfront costs of fitting houses with low-carbon heat pumps instead of boilers are a “sizeable” part of the costs of the UK’s net zero shift and people will need support to make the switch, the Climate Change Committee warned.

Regulations to phase out the installation of new gas boilers from 2035 – the so-called boiler ban – needs to be reinstated and electricity must be made cheaper to realise the benefits of low-carbon, efficient technology, the expert panel said.

In its latest advice for how to end the UK’s contribution to global warming, the independent advisory committee is urging the Government to commit to an 87% cut on 1990 levels by 2040.

It has set out what it says is a deliverable and cost-effective route to the greenhouse gas emissions cuts required from 2038 to 2042 to ensure the UK meets the legally-binding goal to cut climate pollution to zero overall – known as net zero – by 2050.

Around a third of the emissions cuts in the period will have to come from action by households, mainly buying an electric car and a heat pump to replace an old gas boiler.

Personal choices on eating less meat and dairy, and flying, would play a “smaller, but important role”, the committee said.

The committee said its modelling shows that, by mid-century, households would save around £700 a year on heating bills and another £700 on motoring costs, with a switch to electric heat pumps for home heating and electric vehicles (EVs).

Under their recommendations, overall costs of meeting the emissions cuts would be 0.2% of GDP – cheaper than their estimates when they set out advice in 2020 for emissions cuts in the mid-2030s – and the committee estimates public spending would never exceed 2% of annual expenditure.

Upfront investment, most of which would come from the private sector, would deliver net savings for the economy by 2040 compared to continuing with use fossil fuels at current levels, the committee said.

Cutting dependence on fossil fuels would also reduce the UK’s exposure to energy shocks that have caused half the country’s recessions since the 1970s, the experts argued.

Climate Change Committee chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said there is a “really good economic message” in the recommendations, as well as a good message for households.

“It’s been really hard for years for people, and a large proportion of that hardship has come from our dependence on volatile gas prices and the cost for people of heating their homes.

“And anything we can do to get these technologies into people’s hands and make the use of low-cost electricity, I’m well up for, on a cost-of-living basis,” she said.

People’s current cars and boilers do not have to be replaced earlier than they would need to be naturally, and roll-out rates would be similar to that previously been achieved in the UK for the mass take-up of mobile phones, fridges and internet connections, the committee said.

But fitting heat pumps in homes, with a “one-off improvement” that is needed in many cases, is a “sizeable element” of the total cost of net zero, the committee warned.

Households would need support with the costs, particularly those on lower incomes.

The cost of electricity also needs to come down – for example by removing green policy costs from power prices – to make energy-efficient heat pumps cheaper to run.

And tackling a lack of awareness and misconceptions about the technology will be crucial, the committee said.

The committee pointed to findings from a citizens’ panel it convened which found people “in principle” support the move towards cleaner heating and insulation but have concerns about a range of issues including upfront costs, hassle, noise, reliability and how it would work for renters.

There are a range of other recommendations across the economy, including increasing rates of tree planting and peatland restoration, reducing livestock numbers, making sure the aviation industry takes responsibility for its emissions, more renewables, and helping industry cut carbon pollution.

Professor Piers Forster, interim chairman of the committee, said: “For a long time, decarbonisation in this country has really meant work in the power sector, but now we need to see action on transport, buildings, industry and farming.

“This will create opportunities in the economy, tackle climate change, and bring down household bills.”

The Government has to decide on the level of cuts it will commit to for the period 2038-2042, which is the seventh in a series of five-year “carbon budgets”, and put it to a vote in Parliament by the end of June next year.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the Government would consider the independent advice.

He said: “It is clear that the best route to making Britain energy secure, bringing down bills and creating jobs is by embracing the clean energy transition.

“This Government’s clean energy superpower mission is about doing so in a way that grows our economy and makes working people better off.

“We owe it to current generations to seize the opportunities for energy security and lower bills, and we owe it to future generations to tackle the existential climate crisis.”

Sue Davies, Which? head of consumer rights and food policy, said: “We know lots of people want to reduce their impact on the environment but our research shows that they are held back by high costs, complex choices and uncertainty, especially when it comes to important changes such as buying a heat pump, switching to an electric car, or choosing a more sustainable diet.

“To make the transition to net zero work for the majority, people need to know the changes they make will lead to cheaper energy and fuel, warmer homes, better journeys and healthier meals.

“The Government and businesses can do this by making green choices more affordable overall and by providing the right information and incentives, so that people have the confidence to switch.”