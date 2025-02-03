Swinney: Hydrogen-powered home is ‘exciting’ development in climate change fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney says the opening of the first hydrogen-powered homes at a demonstration facility in Fife is an “exciting project” which can help tackle climate change.

However, the First Minister said the heating systems of the future will likely involve a switch towards both heat pumps as well as hydrogen.

Under SGN’s H100 scheme, several hundred homes in Leven will have their mains supply switched from natural gas to hydrogen, with the company covering the cost of installing new boilers and cooking hobs.

It is designed to showcase how hydrogen can be an alternative fuel source for heating homes, one which does not produce any carbon emissions.

The hydrogen is produced via electrolysis from water, with this process being driven by a wind turbine at the energy park in Leven.

SGN says H100 project is the first in which “green hydrogen” is piped directly to homes from a renewable source rather than an industrial by-product.

On Monday, Mr Swinney toured demonstration homes and saw how hydrogen is used for central heating and appliances.

Proponents of hydrogen heating point out that it needs relatively little expenditure to switch from natural gas – a new boiler is usually required but it can use the same copper pipes.

Mr Swinney told the PA news agency: “This is a really exciting project and, of course, as we take forward new technologies we’ve got to make sure that they are safe and effective and reliable for domestic and industrial customers.”

He added: “It’s part of proving technology that we’ve got to do as part of our journey to decarbonisation.

“And I think it’s a really exciting moment for Scotland as we embark on this journey.”

Asked if there is tension between moving to electric-powered heat pumps or hydrogen as a fuel source, he said: “There’s obviously going to be a debate about what’s the most efficient and appropriate way to go about that.

“I suspect it will probably end up being a bit of both. Because some technology will better suit certain locations over others.”

Neil Grady, H100 project manager at SGN, said he hoped the first homes in Leven will be connected this autumn. Interest in the community has been “overwhelming”, he said.

Asked about safety concerns around domestic hydrogen heating, he told the PA news agency: “Every form of energy has risks associated with it.

“SGN has decades of experience in distributing natural gas. We’ve leaned into that experience.

“We have looked into all the studies backed by the UK Government – and we’ve worked with industry experts to ensure this is a safe trial.”