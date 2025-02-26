Stella Artois brewer AB InBev cheers record sales in spite of China hit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Corona and Stella Artois giant AB InBev has toasted record annual sales despite ongoing trading troubles in China.

The Belgium-based group – the world’s biggest brewer – said revenues rose 0.7% to an all-time high of 59.77 billion US dollars (£47.27 billion) in 2024.

This was notched up despite a double-digit revenue plunge in China, where sales by volume tumbled 19% in the final three months of the year.

It said around a third of drop was down to stock management issues, while demand in pubs and bars was also weak.

Underlying earnings in China fell 11.9% over the year as a whole.

It overcame the hit in China thanks to solid sales of more expensive premium labels such as Corona and Michelob Ultra.

No- and low-alcohol brands also performed well, with the firm saying its no-alcohol portfolio delivered a “low-20s revenue increase” last year, led by Corona Cero.

“We are the leader in no-alcohol beer in many of our key markets, including the US, Brazil and Belgium, and see significant headroom for future growth,” the group said.

Overall, AB InBev said underlying operating profits rose 8.2% to 20.96 billion US dollars (£16.58 billion) in 2024.

In the fourth quarter alone, it saw organic operating profits rise 10.1% to 5.23 billion dollars (£4.14 billion), beating analyst forecasts of 7.7%, and helping shares in the group rise 8%.

AB InBev said it is “confident” for the year ahead.

“While the operating environment remains dynamic in certain markets, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our outlook and energised about the opportunities ahead to grow the category,” the firm said.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “AB InBev has managed to pour out impressive results despite a sharp drop in volumes in China and weakness in Argentina.”

She added: “Corona sales crowned company results, helping deliver record revenues.

“The label may be more expensive, but a combination of taste and branding has been a winning formula for the company.”

But she flagged ongoing worries over the weak trading in China despite the better-than-expected results.

“Although this shows that demand in other markets is still pumping and costs are being kept under control, there will be concerns about future growth if the slowdown in China takes hold,” she said.