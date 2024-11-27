Standard Chartered eyes sale of three African retail banking businesses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Standard Chartered is considering selling a number of its banking businesses across Africa as part of a wider shake-up at the finance giant.

The London-listed firm said on Wednesday that it is exploring the sale of its wealth and retail banking units in Botswana, Uganda and Zambia.

The money Standard Chartered makes from selling the businesses would be spent on its wealth management business, which the bank said it is looking to grow.

Chief executive Bill Winters last month vowed to double investment in Stan Chart’s wealth arm to around 1.5 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) over five years, ramping up spending on relationship managers and investment advisers.

We continually assess the efficacy of our global business model and regularly take action to concentrate resources where we have the most distinctive client proposition Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters

The company is also pressing ahead with a restructure, reining in its mass retail business and simplifying the group.

It said in October it would look to sell off some smaller businesses “where the strategic rationale is not sufficiently compelling” over the next 18 months to two years to help it refocus on growth areas.

On Wednesday, the bank said the potential sales would not be “material” to the group as a whole.

Mr Winters said: “We continually assess the efficacy of our global business model and regularly take action to concentrate resources where we have the most distinctive client proposition.

“We have invested heavily in recent years in Africa, where we have operated for 170 years, and which remains core to our global network.

“We have more than doubled wealth assets under management in sub-Saharan Africa since 2021 – driven by our hubs in Kenya and Nigeria – and we are confident that the greater concentration resulting from the proposed sales will help us to continue to outperform the market.”