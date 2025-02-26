Shopping centre owner Hammerson upbeat despite knock from Bicester Village sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of shopping centres such as Birmingham’s Bull Ring and London’s Brent Cross has reported a hit to earnings after selling off its stake in the owner of Bicester Village.

Hammerson reported a 15% drop in underlying earnings to £99 million for 2024 after it offloaded retail assets, including the holding in Value Retail business to private equity firm L Catterton, backed by French luxury good giant LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy).

It booked a £497 million impairment in the first half of 2024 due to the sale, despite banking £595 million in cash from the deal.

This sent it to a bottom line loss of £526 million, against losses of £51 million the previous year.

Rental income dropped 9% to £189 million as asset sales also took their toll.

But the group cheered a “transformative” year after the Bicester Village stake sale, which has allowed it to focus on its urban retail real estate and reduce debts.

The group also hailed a rebound in occupancy across its centres, which stood at more than 95%, while gross rents rose 1.6% on a like-for-like basis.

It added that more shoppers were visiting its shopping centres, up 600,000 to 170 million across the year.

Rita-Rose Gagne, chief executive of Hammerson, said: “Following a transformative and successful year for Hammerson, we enter 2025 as a repositioned business.

“In landing the pivotal sale of Value Retail and completing our non-core disposals, we have generated £1.5 billion of cash proceeds over the last four years, materially strengthening our capital structure, and enabling investment for growth in our high-quality portfolio.”

She added there was “more to come”, with the group “poised to deliver significant revenue and underlying earnings growth, with the full impact of our ongoing investments and acquisitions yet to be realised”.