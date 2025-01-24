Shell to post lower 2024 profit after year of faltering oil demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shell is expected to post lower annual profit than the previous year next week, after the energy giant was hit by weak oil prices and faltering demand for the fossil fuel.

The London-listed company is scheduled to announce its financial results for the calendar year 2024 on Thursday.

Analysts have forecast that it will post earnings of £24.1 billion for the year, down from £28.3 billion in 2023.

It comes after a year in which oil prices have steadied, and demand has fallen – partly as a result of the growing popularity of electric vehicles.

The oil supermajors, including US giants ExxonMobil and Chevron, have all suffered falling margins in their oil refining businesses this year as a result.

That came after record profits for the fossil fuel companies in previous years after oil prices spiked during the global energy crisis.

And 2025 could bring more weakness in oil prices, analysts said, with the US, Canada and Brazil set to increase their production and continued weakness in demand from the key Chinese market.

Separately, Shell said earlier in January that its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production fell during the final quarter.

The company is the world’s largest trader of LNG, the super-chilled fuel which makes up a significant part of many countries’ energy supplies.

The company said this was because of “lower feedgas” – the amount of raw gas used in the process – and fewer cargoes carrying the product than in the previous period.

Derren Nathan, head of equity analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Shell’s recent trading statement revealed that while most business units have been trading broadly in line with previous guidance, the production and liquefaction ranges for integrated gas has been lowered.

“These are set to come in below third quarter levels, reflecting planned maintenance at its processing facility in Qatar, as well as the timing of shipments from offshore gas fields.

“The weakness should be partially offset by an improved outlook for corporate costs.

“As ever investors are likely to have a watchful eye on the outlook for shareholders distributions, with buyback programmes of at least three billion dollars announced in each of the last 12 quarters.

“Of course, no further payouts can be guaranteed. And with a new financial year under way expect an update on the company’s capital allocation priorities.”