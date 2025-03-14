Second union announces strike at Scottish Water as pay talks break down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second union representing Scottish Water workers has announced strike action in a dispute with executives over pay following a breakdown in talks.

Unite said an initial 24-hour walkout will take place on March 28, with the union warning more industrial action is “inevitable”.

Previous scheduled industrial action was postponed to allow talks through the conciliation service Acas.

Unite has criticised Scottish Water executives, alleging they used the talks as a means to “water down” an offer made to staff and fall back on what the union termed “an inferior” deal.

Around 500 members working for Scottish Water are expected to take part in the industrial action.

GMB Scotland announced on Thursday that its members will walk out on March 28, while Unison has said it is preparing for strike action too.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s membership at Scottish Water is at the end of the road with the duplicitous behaviour of excessively paid executives.

“Strike action will now hit Scottish Water very soon, with more days of action inevitable due to a culture of arrogance gripping the public body.

“Unite will fully support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Scottish Water.”

The union said the offer withdrawn at Acas talks on Wednesday, which had already been rejected, amounted to a basic pay rise of 3.4% or at least £1,400 for those on the lowest grades over a nine-month period from July 2024 to April 2025.

Sam Ritchie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite agreed to postpone previous rounds of industrial action to give conciliation talks a chance so we could try to find a breakthrough in the dispute.

“Instead, Scottish Water has used the talks as a device to string us along while watering down their existing proposals which is unacceptable to our membership.”

Scottish Water has been approached for comment.