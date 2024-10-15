Schools and nurseries in Swinney’s constituency face closure during strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Primary schools and nurseries across Scottish First Minister John Swinney’s local area face closing for two weeks during strikes, the local authority has said.

Perth and Kinross Council said Unison strikes planned for two weeks from October 21 involving school support staff mean it is “likely many primary schools and early learning and childcare (ELC) settings will have to close”.

If this happens, then before and after school care, such as kids clubs and wraparound care, will also close but pupils will be provided with remote learning as teachers are not involved in the industrial action.

The council is aiming to keep all secondary schools open during the strike, which Unison has said it is targeting at Mr Swinney’s constituency as they hope to “bring home to him the importance of finding a fair settlement” to the council pay dispute.

It is likely many primary schools and ELC settings will have to close and we would ask parents/carers to plan for alternative arrangements Perth and Kinross Council statement

The planned strikes from Unison, the largest local government union in Scotland, come after the union voted against the latest pay offer from local government umbrella body Cosla.

The deal involves staff receiving an increase of either 67p an hour or 3.6%, whichever is higher.

Council leaders in Scotland have already voted to impose it despite Unison’s opposition, saying two other unions – GMB and Unite – have accepted it.

In a statement published on its website, Perth and Kinross Council said it is currently assessing how the strike will impact schools and ELC settings but is not able to complete this yet due to schools being closed for the October holidays.

The statement said: “Our priority is always the safety of our children and young people. This means we will close schools and ELC settings where we do not think there will be enough staff to ensure the safety of pupils.

“This may also mean that we have to close intensive support provisions in some schools even if the school itself is not closed.

“It is likely many primary schools and ELC settings will have to close and we would ask parents/carers to plan for alternative arrangements for the two weeks of industrial action in case their school cannot open.

“If this is the case, then before and after school care (kids clubs and wraparound care) will also be closed.

“It may be possible to partially or fully open some primary schools/ELC settings but the position could change on a day-to-day bases once industrial action is underway.

“Whilst we cannot yet confirm at this stage, we are aiming to open all secondary schools.”

Mr Swinney told MSPs it is “unacceptable” for a union to “single out” his constituency for school strikes, when the issue was raised at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday.

He said there is “no justification” for his area being targeted by Unison.

He said there is no more money for the Scottish Government to hand local authorities to fund a better deal.

Colette Hunter, Unison’s local government committee chairwoman in Scotland, previously accused Mr Swinney of making ” “inflammatory accusations against hard-working council staff” and that, as First Minister, he “has the power and the means to resolve this dispute and avoid school closures”.

She said: “This year, teachers got a pay rise of 4.6%, NHS staff received 5.5%, MSPs received 6.7% and some councillors got a pay rise of 13.8%.

“Council staff are being left behind again – they have every justification in pressurising the Scottish Government to find a solution.”