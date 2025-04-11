Saturday sitting is only sixth of its kind since Second World War

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When the House of Commons meets on Saturday, it will be only the sixth time since the end of the Second World War that MPs have held a sitting on this day of the week.

The most recent occasion was on September 10 2022, to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who had died two days earlier.

A Saturday sitting took place on October 19 2019, for MPs to discuss the terms of the Government’s latest deal to leave the European Union.

Both of these sittings occurred during a period when Parliament was already in session, meaning MPs were not officially “recalled” to Westminster.

However, the sitting being held this Saturday, to discuss the future of British Steel, is classed as a recall, as it is taking place while Parliament is in recess.

A recall for a Saturday sitting of the House of Commons has not occurred since 1982.

MPs were summoned to Westminster on Saturday April 3 of that year to discuss Argentina’s invasion of the Falkland Islands, which had begun the previous day.

There have been two other instances since the end of the Second World War in 1945 of MPs sitting on a Saturday.

These were on July 30 1949, to complete debates ahead of Parliament adjourning for the summer; and on November 3 1956, to discuss the UK’s involvement in Israel’s recent invasion of Egypt, or what became known as the Suez crisis.

Both of these sittings took place within a session of Parliament and so were not recalls.

Historical information on sittings comes from the House of Commons library.