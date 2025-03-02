Rising sales for wool bedding as consumers seek to keep mattresses out of landfill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wool bedding retailer has reported rising sales amid a campaign to encourage British consumers to buy sustainably and keep mattresses out of landfill.

Woolroom, which launched a system allowing customers to trace its products back as far as the flock to improve desirability for local materials and prices for farmers, said sales of its premium products had increased by 20% over the last year alone.

Woolroom has likened the Wool ID programme, launched in conjunction with British Wool, to the labelling on fresh supermarket fruit and vegetables such as berries and asparagus which gives shoppers details on the country of origin, farm and even the producer’s name.

Increased demand, particularly in the US, for bedding products made from natural materials, is believed to be a driving force behind the growth.

It follows years of difficulties for the global wool industry as retailers and customers alike opted for products made from man-made alternatives.

The firm earlier launched a bedding collection made with fully traceable wool, including fleece from the Scott family farm in Rutland, with customers able to scan a QR code on every product to trace products back to the exact flock on the estate.

It follows fully traceable wool in its bedding and mattresses from ‘Farm Assured’ UK farmers, who are independently audited to ensure they are adhering to animal welfare standards.

Woolroom pay a premium over and above the British Wool auction price for the wool they buy, which is returned to the relevant farmers.

Its latest ‘Artisan’ range includes mattresses that are made over a two-day period, using traditional techniques “honed over centuries” and costing from £1,599.

Most of the wool comes from three farms in Wales, which farm mountain breeds Radnor and Badger Face sheep.

The mattress springs are free from glue and easy to deconstruct at the end of their life.

The King instigated The Campaign for Wool in 2010 over concern about the impact of declining demand for wool on both British farmers and the environment.

The campaign has led a series of events and initiatives to help promote the wool industry over the last decade, including the Dumfries House Declaration, a 10-point standard for the wool industry, which launched in 2016.

Woolroom’s annual turnover increased from £5.7 million to £8.5 million between August 2020 and August 2021 and is estimated to reach £16 million this financial year.

Woolroom managing director Chris Tattersall said: “Your sleep environment should be as natural, healthy, sustainable and comfortable as possible.

“Along with avoiding harsh chemicals, glues and synthetics, wool’s naturally flame-resistant properties also mean, unlike the majority of brands and products on the market, we don’t use flame retardant chemicals, and even use soft merino wool in our outer fabric, known as ticking, to meet all fire regulations.

“Our commitment to only using the most natural materials and methods not only ensures a healthier sleep environment but also means that once your mattress does come to the end of its life, it is fully recyclable, from the biodegradable wool filling, right down to the finest steel springs that can be used time and time again.”