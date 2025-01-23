Revolution Beauty warns over sales slump after December trading woes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Troubled cosmetics brand Revolution Beauty has warned that annual sales are set to tumble by around a quarter after online trading weakness in December and delays to retail launches.

The group – which sells make-up, skincare, hair and body products online and through concessions – said it had seen some “sales softness” over the key Christmas month across its digital channels, as well as “an element of de-stocking” by retailers in the US.

This compounded the impact of delays to a number of retailer launches due to take place in its fourth quarter, which will now go ahead in the first half of its new financial year.

The company cautioned that net sales are expected to plunge by around 25% for the year to February 28, with underlying earnings in the “high single-digit millions”, supported by cost-cutting efforts.

It had previously said that underlying earnings would be at least in line with the £12.6 million reported the previous year, excluding a £10.2 million write-off on old stock.

But Revolution Beauty said it was “confident in a return to overall growth overall” in the next financial year.

In November, the group reported pre-tax losses of £10.9 million for its half-year to August 31 against profits of £400,000 a year earlier after seeing sales slump by a fifth and taking the write-off on old stock amid a strategy shake-up.

It has been taking action to simplify its product offering and ramp up clearance promotions to shift old stock.

Under chief executive Lauren Brindley’s leadership, Revolution Beauty has been undergoing a revamp to put a turbulent few years behind it, including a dispute with its former boss and a spat with shareholder Boohoo.

The company was thrown into crisis in 2022 when auditors refused to sign off on its accounts for the previous year.

It led to an investigation into the business and its shares being suspended from the London Stock Exchange.

Revolution became embroiled in a battle with Boohoo, which owns more than a quarter of the company’s shares, over demands to replace its leadership team.

The troubles culminated in the resignation of co-founder Adam Minto as well as former chief executive Bob Holt and chairman Derek Zissman.

Earlier this year, it agreed a settlement with disgruntled former major shareholder Chrysalis Investments over legal claims against the brand.

Chrysalis had threatened to take legal action against Revolution Beauty after buying shares in the firm when it floated in July 2021 for more than £40 million before selling its holding in late 2022 for about £5.7 million – a fraction of its initial investment.

Revolution Beauty said recently that it was seeing progress in its revamp plan, with sales of core ranges picking up pace.

In its latest update, it said: “Revolution Beauty is confident in a return to overall growth in 2025-26, as new strategic growth initiatives such as the launch of the new Skin brand, the relaunch of our value brand Relove, and as the core (products) growth accelerates globally.”