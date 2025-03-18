Require firms to report their impact on nature, Government urged

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Businesses should be required to report their impact on nature, the Government has been urged.

Green Alliance is calling on ministers to set a timeline for mandatory nature reporting by companies, saying it could motivate business leaders to invest in its restoration.

Disclosing this information could hold businesses to account by forcing them to share their impact on nature publicly, the extent of their dependence on it and any related risks they face, the think tank said.

In a new report released on Tuesday, the organisation said the measure could also help to establish a new economic indicator to supersede gross domestic product (GDP), which only focuses on value to the economy.

It cited New Zealand and Canada, which have revised their indicators of economic success to reflect the value of natural assets as well.

The Treasury-commission landmark 2021 review led by economist Sir Partha Dasgupta predicts that the impact of nature degradation worldwide will suppress GDP by as much as 6% in the 2030s.

Green Alliance’s report focuses on translating the findings in the Dasgupta Review into actionable policies that aim to balance humanity’s demand with nature’s supply, change current measures of economic success and transform institutions and systems.

It argues that government and businesses are failing to value nature and highlights the need for more action to scale up investment in nature restoration.

The UK, which is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, set a goal in 2023 to channel £1 billion in private finance into nature every year by 2030.

But Green Alliance said the country’s current economic system allows firms to use and deplete nature with no incentive for them to preserve natural assets for the future.

This threatens the Government’s growth mission, the report said, citing the Dasgupta Review’s argument that the economy is underpinned by a healthy natural environment.

Heather Plumpton, head of research at Green Alliance and an author of the new report, said: “The UK’s severe and continuing nature decline is evidence our economic system is dysfunctional.

“We perversely destroy natural assets we depend on heavily for future growth and national wellbeing.

“Businesses rely on nature to make profits but don’t necessarily value it properly, as incentives to look after it aren’t embedded in the system.

“We’ve set out immediate and longer-term steps ministers should take to recognise nature’s proper value, so we can begin to turn the tide on nature loss here in the UK.”

PA has contacted the Department for Business and Trade for comment.