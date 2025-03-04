Relaxing sales rules could mean there ‘aren’t enough electric cars to go round’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A potential weakening of electric vehicle (EV) sales rules could significantly increase the cost of driving for millions of motorists, according to new research.

Around 2.7 million fewer used EVs would be available between this year and 2034 if the zero emission vehicles (Zev) mandate is suspended for two years, think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said.

This would result in more people paying an additional £1,600 per year to run a petrol car than an EV, the analysis found.

Around four out of five UK car sales involve used vehicles, so the speed at which EVs reach the second-hand market is crucial to the switch to electric motoring, the ECIU said.

Researchers warned that easing the Zev mandate rules will reduce competition between manufacturers, resulting in a rise in the price of new EVs and a slowing of sales.

ECIU head of transport Colin Walker said: “Families seeking to lower their driving bills by getting their hands on a cheap-to-run second-hand EV could be left stuck paying a £1,600 a year petrol premium simply because there aren’t enough electric cars to go round.

“The Zev mandate, introduced by the last government and continued by the current one, has been incredibly successful at driving competition up and prices down leading to hundreds of thousands of new EVs on UK roads.

“The UK is Europe’s largest EV market, beating the likes of Germany at making the shift to cheaper and cleaner electric driving.

“Parts of the car industry are pushing to slow the Zev mandate, but doing so could not only leave millions of families worse off, but stall investment in charging infrastructure and cost the UK hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

Under the Zev mandate, at least 22% of new cars and 10% of new vans sold by each manufacturer in the UK in 2024 must have been zero-emission, which generally means pure electric.

The mandate percentages rise each year, such as to 28% of new cars and 16% of new vans this year, rising to 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans in 2030.

Failure to abide by the mandate or make use of flexibilities – such as buying credits from rival companies or making more sales in future years – will result in a requirement to pay the Government £15,000 per polluting car sold above the limits.

The Government is analysing feedback from a recent consultation on proposed changes to the rules, which could include making it easier for non-compliant manufacturers to avoid fines.