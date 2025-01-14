Reeves faces grilling from MPs amid market turmoil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves will move to reassure turbulent financial markets amid high Government borrowing costs as she faces a grilling from MPs on Tuesday.

The Chancellor will answer questions in the Commons for the first time since her return from a trip to China criticised by political opponents for coinciding with a week of volatility for the pound and soaring yields on UK bonds.

Speculation about her position mounted on Monday after Sir Keir Starmer said he had confidence in her but declined to confirm she would stay in Number 11 until the next general election when asked by journalists at a press conference in east London.

Downing Street later clarified Ms Reeves would remain in her role “for the whole of this Parliament”.

The Chancellor returned from her trip to China on Monday as concerns swirled that the Government is in danger of failing to meet its own fiscal rules and will need to take action to remain on track.

The Tories accused her of having “fled” to the country amid market turmoil while the Liberal Democrats called on her to remain in the UK to announce a “plan B” to address the instability.

But Ms Reeves said agreements reached in Beijing, where she held discussions on trade and investment, would be worth £600 million to the UK over the next five years.

In a post on social media on Tuesday morning, she said “engaging pragmatically with international partners” was key to the Government’s bid to drive growth.

“I will be updating Parliament on this engagement later today,” she said.

These are difficult economic headwinds that we're dealing with at the moment Security minister Dan Jarvis

The situation was discussed at Cabinet, where Ms Reeves updated her colleagues on the global and UK economy.

Downing Street said Ms Reeves “reiterated that the Government would continue to take an approach that was relentless in supporting growth and cracking down on waste and inefficiency”.

Ministers were offered some relief on Tuesday morning as the pound regained its footing after hitting fresh 14-month lows on Monday, while UK Government bonds recovered some lost ground after a recent heavy sell-off.

Sterling held firm at 1.22 US dollars in morning trading, having sunk to its lowest level since November 2023 in recent days.

Government borrowing costs showed signs of stabilising, with yields on 10-year UK Government bonds – also known as gilts – down three basis points at 4.86%.

The yield on 30-year gilts struck its highest level for 27 years on Monday, and 10-year yields rose to fresh highs not seen since 2008.

Yields are a key indicator of market confidence, moving inversely to bond prices.

They rise when investors are less willing to own the debt, meaning they will pay a lower price for the bonds.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said both the Prime Minister and Ms Reeves had “tied our hands unnecessarily” in their early economic decisions and the “strictures we placed upon ourself need to be re-examined.”

Mr McDonnell, a key figure in Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership who last year had the Labour whip withdrawn for voting to scrap the two-child benefit cap, said imposing cuts to balance the books would be “politically suicidal”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The electorate have to be protected, otherwise I’m afraid we’re looking at a level of disillusionment which then turns people towards, unfortunately, Reform, and I think that would be a disaster for the country.”

The former frontbencher, who is on the Labour left, suggested the Government just has to “see through” the market turmoil, but he insisted a wider review of economic strategy is necessary including intervention from the Bank of England “if necessary”.

Labour had promised during the 2024 election campaign not to increase taxes on “working people”, explicitly ruling out a rise in income tax, VAT or national insurance.

Sir Keir has stressed the Government will meet its self-imposed “fiscal rules” – including requiring day-to-day spending to be met from revenues rather than further borrowing.

But meeting the rising cost of government borrowing eats into the funding available, which could force Ms Reeves to act to either reduce expenditure or hike taxes when the Budget watchdog gives its updated forecast in March.

The Prime Minister said the Government would be “ruthless” in its approach to public spending while Downing Street said “nothing is off the table” as departments consider where to cut spending.

Security minister Dan Jarvis defended the Chancellor as he faced broadcasters on the Tuesday morning media round, saying she is doing a “good job” in difficult circumstances inherited by the previous government.

“The Chancellor has been in China over the course of the weekend, I think that was the right thing for her to do and she’s getting on with doing a difficult job of delivering economic growth for the country,” he told Sky News.

“These are difficult economic headwinds that we’re dealing with at the moment, but I think she’s doing a good job and I think the Prime Minister thinks that as well.”

Shadow financial secretary to the Treasury Gareth Davies denied the previous Tory government had left behind a “terrible situation” for the Chancellor and said she had “made it worse” with the autumn budget.

Asked whether he would accept that her economic inheritance was not good, he told Sky News: “It was a lot better than it is today.”

Mr Davies added: “She needs to urgently get a grip of this and make sure she can calm nerves. I understand she’s coming to the House today under the guise of an update on her visit to China but let’s be clear what this is about: this is about her having to come out to calm markets, calm nerves because it’s clearly very troubling out there.”