Rail union calls off two strike days while Avanti West Coast talks continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strikes planned by workers on Avanti West Coast over the next two Sundays have been called off.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have been taking industrial action in a dispute over rest-day working.

A series of Sunday walkouts was due to continue for the next few months.

We are responding to overtures from Avanti and hope meaningful progress towards a negotiated settlement can be made during these talks RMT

The union announced that strikes planned for the next two Sundays have been suspended to allow intensive talks to take place following recent approaches by Avanti.

Future strikes are still in place.

An RMT spokesperson said: “This suspension reflects our good will and commitment to finding a resolution to this rest day working dispute.

“We are responding to overtures from Avanti and hope meaningful progress towards a negotiated settlement can be made during these talks.”

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the RMT has made the decision to suspend planned industrial action on Sunday 19 and Sunday 26 January. We remain open to working with them to resolve this dispute.

“Although the announcement comes too late for us to run a full timetable this Sunday with just 48 hours’ notice, it does mean we will look at running some extra services on that day.

“On the following Sunday we will be able to run our regular services but there are engineering works on the West Coast Main Line. Our advice to customers travelling this weekend is to check on the day you travel.”