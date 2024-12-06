Rail network radio system fixed after fault causes rush hour disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A fault with a radio system which caused disruption to train services has been fixed, Network Rail said.

Passengers travelling with several operators on Friday morning suffered delays and cancellations because of the issue with the onboard GSM-R system, which enables train drivers to communicate with signallers.

South Western Railway was among the operators to cancel some services, while Southeastern said some journeys were delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Other affected operators included Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink and the Elizabeth line.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “An overnight fault with our railway radio system in England and Wales has been traced to one of our major hubs near Stoke, which has now been fixed.

“The fault meant that train drivers were having to manually log into the national radio network rather than it happening automatically.

“The system is now working normally. We’re sorry if your journey has been affected today as a result of this issue.”

Train information website National Rail Enquiries warned earlier that trains “across the network” were having to start services later because of the fault.

GSM-R is designed to enable driver and signallers to communicate digitally at all times, including while trains are in areas such as tunnels and deep cuttings where previous analogue systems did not work.

It was rolled out to increase safety and reduce costs by replacing the patchwork of inefficient legacy systems which were expensive to maintain.