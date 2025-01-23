Quiz delists from stock market as it seeks to secure future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fashion chain Quiz has exited the stock market as it scrambles to secure its future, following reports it could close stores.

The company, which runs 62 stores and 47 concessions across the UK, de-listed from London’s junior AIM stock market on Thursday morning.

Shortly before Christmas, the retail firm said it planned to de-list from the stock market in a bid to cut its costs.

Earlier this month, shareholders voted in favour of the de-listing plan.

The struggling retailer recently warned that it will run out of cash early this year unless it quickly secures more funding.

Quiz, which employs 1,500 people, said sales had been “disappointing” in the Christmas trading period and that its cash reserves are “less than previously anticipated”.

It said the poor trading was partly because of the “impact of inflationary pressures on consumer confidence and spending”.

The company hired advisers to look at ways it could free up cash or secure more funding in order to help secure its future.

Chairman Peter Cowgill said the company needs to “substantially reduce” costs, amid speculation the group could close stores.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Quiz is preparing to close up to a third of its stores to help slash costs.

It reported that restructuring experts at Teneo are helping the business look at options, which could include a pre-pack administration or company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring to facilitate closures.

It is understood that the company has not yet made any decisions over whether it will proceed with closures or a major restructuring.