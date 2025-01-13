Protesters demonstrate ahead of first sitting of gold mine public inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters have staged a demonstration ahead of the first sitting of a public inquiry into an application for a gold mine in Co Tyrone.

The mining firm Dalradian has been working on the Curraghinalt site near Greencastle in the Sperrin Mountains since 2009. It has applied to develop an underground gold mine.

There has been opposition to the proposal, which concerns an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, in terms of its impact on health and the environment.

However, some local people are in support for investment and jobs in the area.

Dalradian said the project could bring 1,000 jobs and deliver £5 billion to the local economy in Northern Ireland.

The application is being examined by Planning Appeals Commission and Water Appeals Commission inquiries, which started at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Monday.

Commissioner Jacqueline McParland from the Planning Appeals and Water Appeals Commissions opened proceedings, accompanied by two other commissioners.

She said they have been tasked with considering the representations received in respect of the applications made for the gold mine and will prepare a report for the referring authority which it must take into account before reaching its final decision.

The inquiries will continue until the end of March, covering strategic matters, the principle of development as well as hearing evidence around air quality, noise, vibration and water, among other topics.

Activists from the Save Our Sperrins group, which is opposed to the mine, staged a colourful protest with dancing and singing outside the building before proceedings got under way.

Some of the members also wore held small wooden black coffins with “RIP Clean air” and “RIP Clean water” written on them, while another was dressed as the grim reaper.