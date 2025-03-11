Pointing finger at Ukraine after X outage is ‘dangerous’, cyber expert says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It would be “dangerous to point the finger” at Ukraine after Elon Musk said X’s outage had links to the country, a cybersecurity expert said.

Mr Musk said the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyberattack”, telling Fox Business Network that the attackers had “IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area”.

Complaints about outages spiked around 11am UK time on Monday, and again four hours later, with more than 40,000 users reporting no access to the platform, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

Jake Moore, global cybersecurity adviser at software security firm Eset, told the PA news agency that he is “confident” it was a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, which involves multiple IP addresses flooding a server or website with internet traffic.

He went on: “Unfortunately, X remains one of the most talked about platforms making it a typical target for hackers marking their own territory.

“All that can be done to future proof their networks is to continue to expect the unexpected and build even more robust DDoS protection layers.

“IP addresses can also be directed via software to be seen to have originated anywhere in the world.

“Therefore, even if their analysis suggests Ukraine, it would be dangerous to point the finger so early on.”

Mr Moore added that “simple analysis” of the IP addresses would point towards their location, but that this can be “tampered with” to make it seem that the origin is in a different country.

He said: “Without seeing the report of the investigation it would be difficult to agree with this accusation either way.”

Mr Musk, who is acting as an adviser on federal spending to Donald Trump, previously said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is running a “fraud machine feeding off the dead bodies of soldiers”, suggesting limited appetite for continued American support for Ukraine.

The Tesla CEO bought the site, formerly Twitter, in 2022.