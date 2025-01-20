Pod Point cuts revenue forecasts due to weakness in UK electric vehicle market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Electric vehicle charging firm Pod Point has said revenues are set to be more than a 10th below expectations after being knocked by weak private sales of EVs in the UK.

It also reduced its cash reserves significantly more than expected as it was affected by fewer customers installing charging points at home.

The company said it expects to have delivered revenues of £53 million in 2024, having previously pointed towards revenues of £60 million.

Pod Point, which is majority-owned by energy giant EDF, said it expects results for 2025 to also be below market expectations as a result.

The firm stressed that it continues to face a “challenging market backdrop”.

Pod Point has achieved a lot in 2024 against a difficult market backdrop Pod Point chief executive Melanie Lane

Sales of electric vehicles have remained under pressure despite the launch of the zero-emission vehicles (Zev) mandate at the start of 2024.

Car-makers were required to ensure 22% of their sales were pure electric last year.

However, ultimately, pure battery electric new cars made up 19.6% of the new car market for the year, resulting in fines for car manufacturers. The target rises each year, and is set at 28% for 2025.

Electric vehicle sales have continued to be supported by growth from business customers, while private demand has come under pressure from rising costs for households.

At the end of 2024, Pod Point said it had net cash of £5.3 million, below guidance of around £15 million.

The group said a reduced contribution from installing chargers at home, where cash is received ahead of costs incurred, was largely to blame.

Chief executive Melanie Lane said: “Pod Point has achieved a lot in 2024 against a difficult market backdrop.

“As expected, 2024 has proven to be a transitional year in terms of our financial performance.

“We made good progress on our costs, but the weaker-than-expected private EV market has negatively impacted revenues.”

Pod Point, which floated on the stock market in 2021, said it expects to draw on a £30 million credit facility provided by EDF to support its finances.