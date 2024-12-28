PM demands ‘concrete proposals’ on growth from regulators

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prime Minister has called on Britain’s regulators to do more to prioritise growth as he seeks to improve living standards by 2029.

In letters sent last week, Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said they wanted to see “concrete proposals” from regulators setting out how they could “go further” to “prioritise growth”.

They said: “Improving regulation in the UK – ensuring that it enables growth and does not unduly hold back investment – is an essential part of this Government’s growth mission.

“This is a shared endeavour in which we all have a stake, and therefore we would like your support in delivering it.”

Regulators including the Financial Conduct Authority, Ofgem, Ofwat and the Competition and Markets Authority are among the bodies reported to have received letters from the Prime Minister.

The letters come after a tough economic start to Labour’s term in office, with figures published just before Christmas showing there was no growth between July and September.

Those figures continued a period of struggling economic growth, including a small recession at the end of 2023, although the economy did see slight growth at the start of the year.

Restoring growth forms the basis of Sir Keir’s first “mission” in Government, with Labour saying it wants to make the UK the fastest growing economy in the G7, while the Prime Minister focused on boosting living standards – in the form of household income – by the end of the Parliament.

If he wants the fastest growth in the G7, he'd have more luck turning the clock back to before the general election when the UK was growing under the Conservatives Andrew Griffifth

In their letters to regulators, the ministers said they were “determined that every department and every regulator should prioritise growth, and that we in Government support you to do so”.

They added: “This collaborative effort is essential to ensure that our regulatory environment becomes more pro-growth and pro-investment.

“We respect the independence of regulators and are committed to working with you to achieve these objectives.”

But the Conservative shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith poured scorn on the move.

He said: “It says all you need to know about Keir Starmer’s Government that he’s having to beg his own Government to create growth after Labour’s damaging Budget and job destroying Employment Bill.

“If he wants the fastest growth in the G7, he’d have more luck turning the clock back to before the general election when the UK was growing under the Conservatives.”