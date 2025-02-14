Arrest warrant issued for disgraced former bank boss Paul Flowers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of disgraced former Co-operative Bank chairman Paul Flowers after he failed to appear at court for his fraud sentencing.

In July, Flowers, 74, pleaded guilty to a catalogue of fraud, amounting to nearly £100,000, when he abused his position as the executor of the will and holder of power of attorney for a woman named Margaret Jarvis.

On Friday, Manchester Crown Court heard that Flowers had “disengaged” with his legal team, although a solicitor had contacted him on Thursday night to explain the consequences of not attending court.

Judge Nicholas Dean KC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester, issued a warrant not backed for bail.

A number of preliminary hearings in the case were previously aborted when Flowers cited health problems, and in November 2023 another crown court judge issued a similar warrant when Flowers did not appear as scheduled.

open image in gallery Paul Flowers outside Leeds Magistrates' Court in May 2014 ( PA Archive )

Judge Dean noted the defendant had “fragile mental health” but that an immediate custodial sentence could be “almost inevitable” for an offence over a sustained period involving a “vulnerable victim”, which he said may explain why the defendant had not attended.

Flowers, from Salford, was dubbed the “Crystal Methodist” after the Mail on Sunday published secretly filmed footage of the then-church minister handing over £300 in cash for crystal meth and other drugs in Leeds in November 2013.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates’ Court to possessing cocaine, crystal meth and ketamine as was fined £400.

Earlier that year, Flowers had stood down as chairman of the Co-Operative Bank, a post he had held for more than three years, after a £1.5 billion black hole was discovered in its finances.

The former Labour councillor in Rochdale and Bradford was later banned from the financial services industry after the City watchdog found he demonstrated the “lack of fitness and propriety required” to work in the sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority concluded he used his work mobile telephone to make a number of inappropriate telephone calls to a premium-rate chat line and he used his work email account to send and receive sexually explicit and otherwise inappropriate messages, and to discuss illegal drugs.