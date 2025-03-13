Jump to content
Patrol boat workers vote to strike

Members of the PCS union are in dispute over allowances.

Alan Jones
Thursday 13 March 2025 14:10 EDT
Members of the PCS union voted 99% in favour of strike action (Nick Warren/PA)
Staff who work on patrol boats in the English Channel have voted for strike action in a dispute over allowances.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 100 of its Border Force Maritime members voted by 99% for industrial action.

The union said it has written to the Home Office demanding improved payments.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members have been waiting far too long for this situation to be resolved, with many of them having missed out on money over the last five years.

“It’s shameful that managers needed a strike ballot to focus their minds but the result is a clear message that members aren’t prepared to be messed around any longer.”

