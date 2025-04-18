Ocado apologises to Mumsnet after it said forum had ‘hateful political views’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ocado has apologised to Mumsnet after pulling out from a partnership “citing Mumsnet’s ‘hateful political views'” because the forum included a call to clarify the definition of sex in the Equality Act in its 2024 manifesto.

It follows the judgment by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, that the definition of a woman in equality law is based on biological sex, meaning transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

Mumsnet’s chief executive Justine Roberts posted on the site after the ruling congratulating everyone on the website who “played a part in securing what I think most would agree is much-needed clarity in the Equality Act”.

She said that previously a “fair number of organisations pulled their advertising under pressure from activists”.

And she added that Ocado “pulled out” of a partnership after the website included a call to clarify the definition of sex in the Equality Act in its 2024 Mumsnet Manifesto, then “refused to speak to us ever since”.

Ms Roberts said: “When we included a call to clarify the definition of sex in the Equality Act in our 2024 Mumsnet Manifesto, Ocado, who had been excited about a partnership, abruptly pulled out, citing Mumsnet’s ‘hateful political views’.

“Despite repeated attempts to explain our position – as a platform committed to amplifying women’s voices – they’ve refused to speak to us ever since.”

Feminist campaigner and writer Julie Bindel, the co-founder of the law reform group Justice for Women, posted on X about potentially boycotting Ocado after “the Mumsnet thing” and Ocado replied on X saying: “These comments are not representative of us as a company, and we believe they were made by a temporary contractor who is no longer with the business.

“We apologise unreservedly to Mumsnet.”