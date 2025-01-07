Next warns over price hikes and slowing growth after Budget measures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retail giant Next has cautioned over slowing sales growth in 2025 and said it will need to hike prices due to the impact of recent Budget measures.

The high street bellwether said it is facing a £67 million surge in its wage costs in the year to January 2026 after the Labour Government announced plans to increase employer national insurance contributions and the minimum wage from April.

It said it will need to push through an “unwelcome” 1% rise in prices as part of efforts to help offset the hit.

We believe that UK growth is likely to slow, as employer tax increases, and their potential impact on prices and employment, begin to filter through into the economy Next

Next also warned that sales growth will pull back sharply over the year ahead as the Budget measures – which both take effect in April – are set to hit jobs and send prices rising across the economy.

It came as the firm reported a better than expected 5.7% rise in underlying full-price sales for its fourth quarter so far, and upped its full-year pre-tax profit outlook once again, pencilling in a 10% jump to £1.010 billion.

This compares with previous guidance for a 9.5% rise to £1.005 billion.

But over the new financial year to January 2026, it expects sales growth to slow to 3.5% and for group profits to increase by a more muted 3.6% to £1.05 billion.

Next said: “We believe that UK growth is likely to slow, as employer tax increases, and their potential impact on prices and employment, begin to filter through into the economy.”

It also warned that overseas sales growth – which had surged to 24% in 2024-25 – will fall back as it reins in marketing spend after investing heavily in this over the past year.

“We do not believe we can profitably increase our overseas marketing expenditure by the same percentage next year, and expect the growth to be closer to 20%,” it said.

The firm said an expected 1% increase in prices will offset around £13 million of its higher wage bill.

It will look to make overall savings of £23 million in the face of the cost increase, with measures also including “improved working practices and other operational efficiencies in our warehouses, distribution networks and stores”.