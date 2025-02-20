New Look ending Irish operations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Irish branch of fashion retailer New Look is going into liquidation, with an expected loss of around 350 jobs across 26 store closures.

The High Court in Ireland approved the appointment of provisional liquidators on Thursday as New Look seeks to wind down its Irish operations following several years of “sustained losses and challenging market conditions”.

Staff at the stores were notified following the High Court decision and New Look said further engagement is planned over the coming days.

New Look employs a total of 347 people across its network in the Republic of Ireland.

The company, which entered the Irish market in 2003, said a 30-day staff consultation process will commence over the coming days.

However, a collective redundancy process impacting all employees in the Republic of Ireland is envisaged.

The Irish Labour Party said urgent action to protect the workers is required from the company.

The party’s enterprise spokesman George Lawlor said: “New Look Retailers Ireland Ltd must recognise the human impact of this decision and immediately engage with workers in a meaningful and constructive manner.

“Workers must be given clarity on redundancy terms or redeployment options. They cannot be left in limbo.”

The company said it was focused on supporting its employees through the process.

It also said the appointment of liquidators was not taken lightly.

The company said its Irish operation has struggled for some years, impacted by a range of factors including “supply-chain and in-market costs, and squeezed consumer spending”.

It added: “New Look has undergone changes to adapt to this market – including marketing initiatives, store adaptations and price range trials – however, following a strategic review of the Irish business, New Look Group concluded it was no longer viable to continue trading in Ireland.”

The group will refocus investment on its UK business and its digital offering.

A New Look spokesperson said: “Due to the increasingly volatile trading conditions we needed to expedite our existing plans, which included conducting a review of our operations in the Republic of Ireland.

“Following this review, the group regrettably concluded it was no longer viable to continue trading here, so it has made the difficult but necessary decision to enter liquidation in this market.”

New Look stores will be closed over the coming days, before reopening on February 23 for a clearance sale.

New Look collections will continue to be available through online retailers Asos and Very.