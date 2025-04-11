Jump to content
MPs to be recalled to Parliament to discuss future of British Steel

The PA news agency understands the rare weekend sitting will take place to discuss the uncertain future of British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant.

David Lynch
Friday 11 April 2025 09:59 EDT
Parliament is being recalled to discuss British Steel (John Walton/PA)
MPs will be recalled to the House of Commons to discuss the future of British Steel on Saturday.

The PA news agency understands the rare weekend sitting will take place to debate the uncertain future of British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant.

Jingye, the Chinese owner of the British Steel, plans to close the blast furnaces and switch to a greener form of production.

Ministers have said all options are on the table for its future, including nationalisation, over concerns its closure would leave the UK without any domestic virgin steel makers.

In an indication of how serious the Government is taking the issue, this is the first time the House of Commons has been recalled to sit on a Saturday since since 1982, when MPs returned after the Falklands War began.

The Saturday sitting will begin at 11am, when MPs will debate “legislative proposals to ensure the continued operation of British Steel blast furnaces is safeguarded”, according to the office of Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker.

In a letter to MPs shared with the PA news agency, Sir Lindsay said he was satisfied the “public interest” requires the recall.

